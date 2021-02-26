Friday, February 26, 2021  | 13 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Nigeria police say 317 students abducted in latest kidnapping

Heavily-armed criminal gangs have stepped up attacks in recent years

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Nigeria police say 317 students abducted in latest kidnapping

Photo: AFP FILE

Police in northwest Nigeria said 317 students were abducted by gunmen on Friday in the country’s latest mass kidnapping, and a rescue operation was underway.

“The Zamfara State Police Command in collaboration with the military have commenced a joint search and rescue operations with a view to rescuing the 317 students kidnapped by the armed bandits in Government Girls Science Secondary School Jangebe,” police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said in a statement.

Heavily-armed criminal gangs known locally as “bandits” in northwest and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging.

Just last week, 42 people were taken by a gang from a boys school in nearby Niger state.

In December, more than 300 boys were kidnapped from a school in Kankara, in President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state of Katsina, while he was visiting the region.

The boys were later released but the incident triggered outrage and memories of the kidnappings of schoolgirls by jihadists in Dapchi and Chibok that shocked the world.

The federal government has not yet officially commented on this latest mass kidnapping.

FaceBook WhatsApp
nigeria
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Nigeria, police, students, abducted, kidnapping
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
China shares dramatic video of mountain clash with India troops
China shares dramatic video of mountain clash with India troops
Sri Lanka Muslims protest Covid cremations as Pakistan PM arrives
Sri Lanka Muslims protest Covid cremations as Pakistan PM arrives
China confirms four soldiers died in clash with Indian troops
China confirms four soldiers died in clash with Indian troops
UK accelerates COVID-19 vaccine rollout as end of lockdown nears
UK accelerates COVID-19 vaccine rollout as end of lockdown nears
Wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested in US
Wife of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ arrested in US
Low wages, poor parental leave hinder gender equality: World Bank
Low wages, poor parental leave hinder gender equality: World Bank
Italian ambassador killed in DR Congo attack
Italian ambassador killed in DR Congo attack
Large real world study confirms Pfizer Covid vaccine 94% effective
Large real world study confirms Pfizer Covid vaccine 94% effective
UN condemns Myanmar junta after two killed in anti-coup unrest
UN condemns Myanmar junta after two killed in anti-coup unrest
UK court okays extradition of Indian celebrity jeweller
UK court okays extradition of Indian celebrity jeweller
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.