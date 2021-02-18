India bars Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan

India has barred a group of 600 Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported.

The Indian ministry of home affairs denied permission to the pilgrims citing security and coronavirus situation in Pakistan, the report said.

In a letter to the head of the Sikh group, the ministry said the security situation in Pakistan remains bad for Indian citizens.

“Traffic on India-Pakistan international border remains suspended since March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic,” the ministry was quoted as saying. “Pakistan has so far recorded over half a million cases with 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

“Considering the capacity of the health infrastructure, it is not advisable for a large group of our citizens to visit Pakistan for a week during the pandemic,” it added.