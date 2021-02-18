Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

India bars Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan

Says international border has been closed since March 2020

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
India bars Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan

Sikh Pilgrims stand in a queue to visit the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, on November 9, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

Listen
India has barred a group of 600 Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported. The Indian ministry of home affairs denied permission to the pilgrims citing security and coronavirus situation in Pakistan, the report said. In a letter to the head of the Sikh group, the ministry said the security situation in Pakistan remains bad for Indian citizens. “Traffic on India-Pakistan international border remains suspended since March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic,” the ministry was quoted as saying. “Pakistan has so far recorded over half a million cases with 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19. “Considering the capacity of the health infrastructure, it is not advisable for a large group of our citizens to visit Pakistan for a week during the pandemic,” it added.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan

India has barred a group of 600 Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported.

The Indian ministry of home affairs denied permission to the pilgrims citing security and coronavirus situation in Pakistan, the report said.

In a letter to the head of the Sikh group, the ministry said the security situation in Pakistan remains bad for Indian citizens.

“Traffic on India-Pakistan international border remains suspended since March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic,” the ministry was quoted as saying. “Pakistan has so far recorded over half a million cases with 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

“Considering the capacity of the health infrastructure, it is not advisable for a large group of our citizens to visit Pakistan for a week during the pandemic,” it added.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
India Sikh news, Sikh population in Pakistan, Sikh population in India
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
19 killed in firecracker factory blast in India
19 killed in firecracker factory blast in India
China pulls BBC World News off air for content 'violation'
China pulls BBC World News off air for content ‘violation’
17 injured after oil tankers catch fire on Afghanistan-Iran border
17 injured after oil tankers catch fire on Afghanistan-Iran border
Dozens killed in overnight clashes in northern Yemen: govt sources
Dozens killed in overnight clashes in northern Yemen: govt sources
Myanmar troops fire on protesters in signs of feared crackdown
Myanmar troops fire on protesters in signs of feared crackdown
At least 37 dead as Indian bus plunges into canal
At least 37 dead as Indian bus plunges into canal
Myanmar residents on night patrol as coup tensions deepen
Myanmar residents on night patrol as coup tensions deepen
Former Indian minister loses high-profile #MeToo defamation case
Former Indian minister loses high-profile #MeToo defamation case
Biden calls on Congress to reform US gun laws
Biden calls on Congress to reform US gun laws
US Senate acquits Trump, again
US Senate acquits Trump, again
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.