Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Former Indian minister loses high-profile #MeToo defamation case

MJ Akbar was a junior minister in PM Modi's government

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Former Indian minister loses high-profile #MeToo defamation case

MJ Akbar, who was also a well-known veteran editor, was accused of making sexual advances against women when they were starting out in the media. Photo: AFP

A former minister lost a defamation suit Wednesday against a woman who had accused him of sexual harassment, a high-profile case in India’s #MeToo movement, her lawyer said.

In 2018, Priya Ramani became the first of a string of women to go public with allegations against MJ Akbar, a former high-profile newspaper editor who went on to become a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

She was inspired by the #MeToo movement against sexual assault that sprang up in the United States and spread worldwide following accusations against Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in 2017.

Ramani wrote an article about the inappropriate behaviour of an un-named editor the same year and one year later alleged it was Akbar.

She said she was 23 when Akbar called her to a Mumbai hotel for a job interview more than 20 years ago.

“You know how to pinch, pat, rub, grab and assault,” she wrote.

Akbar called the allegations “baseless”.

Soon after, he stepped down as junior foreign minister and sued Ramani for defamation, saying it had caused “irreparable damage to (my) reputation and goodwill”.

Ramani’s lawyer Rebecca John told AFP after Wednesday’s judgment that it was an “incredibly gratifying moment”.

“The fact that a woman was being dragged to a criminal court in defamation proceedings to silence her and other women from coming out and speaking the truth was in itself a very important reason for me to take up the matter,” John added.

“I spoke because women before me spoke up,” Ramani said at a literature festival in 2019.

“I spoke so people after me can speak up.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
India, former minister, MeToo, defamation case, sexual assault, harassment
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
19 killed in firecracker factory blast in India
19 killed in firecracker factory blast in India
China pulls BBC World News off air for content 'violation'
China pulls BBC World News off air for content ‘violation’
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake generates tsunami in South Pacific
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake generates tsunami in South Pacific
Sri Lankan Muslims want PM Khan to ‘speak’ for them
Sri Lankan Muslims want PM Khan to ‘speak’ for them
17 injured after oil tankers catch fire on Afghanistan-Iran border
17 injured after oil tankers catch fire on Afghanistan-Iran border
Dozens killed in overnight clashes in northern Yemen: govt sources
Dozens killed in overnight clashes in northern Yemen: govt sources
At least 37 dead as Indian bus plunges into canal
At least 37 dead as Indian bus plunges into canal
Myanmar troops fire on protesters in signs of feared crackdown
Myanmar troops fire on protesters in signs of feared crackdown
Myanmar residents on night patrol as coup tensions deepen
Myanmar residents on night patrol as coup tensions deepen
Biden calls on Congress to reform US gun laws
Biden calls on Congress to reform US gun laws
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.