Casualties feared in India floods after Himalayan glacier breaks: officials

Part of a Himalayan glacier broke away into an Indian river on Sunday, causing huge torrents that breached a dam and swept away bridges and roads, with casualties feared, officials said.

Local media said about 150 workers at a power plant were feared swept away by the waters in Uttarakhand state but authorities gave no immediate confirmation.

Emergency workers were scrambling to evacuate dozens of villages and get into at least one blocked tunnel with people inside, officials said.