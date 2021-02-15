Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Biden calls on Congress to reform US gun laws

He wants Congress to pass laws requiring background checks

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Biden calls on Congress to reform US gun laws

US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Hagerstown, Maryland on February 12, 2021. - Biden is heading the Camp David presidential retreat where he is due to spend the weekend. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

US President Joe Biden on Sunday called on Congress to enact “commonsense” gun law reforms, three years after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“This administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call,” Biden said in a statement marking the Valentine’s Day shooting in 2018 that left 17 people dead and brought fresh attention to America’s lax gun laws.

“We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer.”

Biden said he wants Congress to pass laws that would require background checks on all gun sales and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

The confessed school shooter, Nikolas Cruz, who was 19 at the time, was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and fired between 100 and 150 rounds in a rampage that killed 14 students and three adult staff at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Biden said Congress must also eliminate “immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets.”

Cruz was able to buy the assault rifle legally, despite having known mental health problems.

Even in a country that has grown inured to mass shootings and gun violence, the Florida shooting sparked outrage across the US and prompted fresh demands for firearms control.

But with Donald Trump in the White House and the Republicans controlling the Senate at the time, legislation approved by the Democrats in the House of Representatives went nowhere.

Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said the House would try again.

“We will enact these and other life-saving bills and deliver the progress that the Parkland community and the American people deserve and demand,” she said in a statement.

Despite polls finding most Americans in favor of some sort of gun law reforms, successive US administrations have been powerless to pass legislation.

“The time to act is now,” Biden said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Joe Biden US
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Biden, Joe Biden, US, gun laws, reforms, Congress,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
China pulls BBC World News off air for content 'violation'
China pulls BBC World News off air for content ‘violation’
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake generates tsunami in South Pacific
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake generates tsunami in South Pacific
19 killed in firecracker factory blast in India
19 killed in firecracker factory blast in India
Sri Lankan Muslims want PM Khan to ‘speak’ for them
Sri Lankan Muslims want PM Khan to ‘speak’ for them
Trump trial begins but Republicans signal likely acquittal
Trump trial begins but Republicans signal likely acquittal
17 injured after oil tankers catch fire on Afghanistan-Iran border
17 injured after oil tankers catch fire on Afghanistan-Iran border
Dozens killed in overnight clashes in northern Yemen: govt sources
Dozens killed in overnight clashes in northern Yemen: govt sources
WHO mission to China fails to find source of coronavirus
WHO mission to China fails to find source of coronavirus
US Senate acquits Trump, again
US Senate acquits Trump, again
Myanmar residents on night patrol as coup tensions deepen
Myanmar residents on night patrol as coup tensions deepen
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.