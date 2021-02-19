Saturday, February 13, 2021  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

19 killed in firecracker factory blast in India

Toll likely to increase

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
19 killed in firecracker factory blast in India

Photo: AFP

At least 19 people were killed and dozens hurt in a blast at a firecracker factory in India, authorities said Saturday.

The blast on Friday afternoon in Virudhunagar district was one of the worst such incidents in years in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Local official R Kannan told AFP that the death toll was likely to go up in the next few hours.

“So far 34 people have been injured and are undergoing treatment. Some of them are severely burnt,” he said.

Kannan said there were around 74 people in the factory at the time of the incident.

According to media reports, the factory was being run illegally. News portal The Newsminute said the owner was missing and that the police were still investigating the cause of the accident. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of 200,000 rupees ($2,700) to the families of the deceased.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake generates tsunami in South Pacific
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake generates tsunami in South Pacific
Sri Lankan Muslims want PM Khan to ‘speak’ for them
Sri Lankan Muslims want PM Khan to ‘speak’ for them
Trump trial begins but Republicans signal likely acquittal
Trump trial begins but Republicans signal likely acquittal
China pulls BBC World News off air for content 'violation'
China pulls BBC World News off air for content ‘violation’
Tens of thousands rally in growing protests against Myanmar coup
Tens of thousands rally in growing protests against Myanmar coup
Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks over energy, infrastructure projects
Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks over energy, infrastructure projects
WHO mission to China fails to find source of coronavirus
WHO mission to China fails to find source of coronavirus
Casualties feared in India floods after Himalayan glacier breaks: officials
Casualties feared in India floods after Himalayan glacier breaks: officials
Russia fines Radio Free Europe under 'foreign agent' law
Russia fines Radio Free Europe under ‘foreign agent’ law
19 killed in firecracker factory blast in India
19 killed in firecracker factory blast in India
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.