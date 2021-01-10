Sunday, January 10, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

US Vice President Mike Pence to attend Biden inauguration: reports

Trump has said he won't attend

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
US Vice President Mike Pence to attend Biden inauguration: reports

Photo: AFP

Listen
Mike Pence will attend the upcoming inauguration of Joe Biden, multiple media reports said Saturday, the vice president becoming the latest longtime loyalist to abandon an increasingly isolated President Donald Trump. Relations between Trump and Pence -- previously one of the mercurial president's staunchest defenders -- have nosedived since Wednesday, when the vice president formally announced Biden's victory in November's election. A mob of far-right demonstrators stormed the US Capitol the same day in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden's win, in a riot blamed on Trump that left five dead. Multiple media reports on Saturday cited senior administration officials as saying that Pence -- who was forced to take shelter from the intruders during the riot -- had decided to attend Biden's inauguration on January 20. The president-elect earlier in the week said Pence would be welcome at his formal swearing-in, due to take place in a scaled-down format due to the coronavirus. "I think it's important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historical precedents of how an administration changes should be maintained," Biden told reporters. "We'd be honored to have him there, and to move forward in the transition." In his final tweet before being removed from Twitter on Friday, Trump said he would not attend the inauguration.  The outgoing president has been accused of provoking Wednesday's violence, and now faces an unprecedented second impeachment, expected to begin on Monday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that Democrats would launch the process unless Trump resigned or Pence invoked the 25th Amendment, in which the cabinet removes the president from office. While Pence has not spoken publicly on the subject, the New York Times reported Thursday he was against invoking the mechanism, never used before in US history.
FaceBook WhatsApp
USA

Mike Pence will attend the upcoming inauguration of Joe Biden, multiple media reports said Saturday, the vice president becoming the latest longtime loyalist to abandon an increasingly isolated President Donald Trump.

Relations between Trump and Pence — previously one of the mercurial president’s staunchest defenders — have nosedived since Wednesday, when the vice president formally announced Biden’s victory in November’s election.

A mob of far-right demonstrators stormed the US Capitol the same day in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s win, in a riot blamed on Trump that left five dead.

Multiple media reports on Saturday cited senior administration officials as saying that Pence — who was forced to take shelter from the intruders during the riot — had decided to attend Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

The president-elect earlier in the week said Pence would be welcome at his formal swearing-in, due to take place in a scaled-down format due to the coronavirus.

“I think it’s important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historical precedents of how an administration changes should be maintained,” Biden told reporters.

“We’d be honored to have him there, and to move forward in the transition.”

In his final tweet before being removed from Twitter on Friday, Trump said he would not attend the inauguration. 

The outgoing president has been accused of provoking Wednesday’s violence, and now faces an unprecedented second impeachment, expected to begin on Monday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that Democrats would launch the process unless Trump resigned or Pence invoked the 25th Amendment, in which the cabinet removes the president from office.

While Pence has not spoken publicly on the subject, the New York Times reported Thursday he was against invoking the mechanism, never used before in US history.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pence inauguration, capitol protests,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Naked fugitive found in croc-infested northern Australia waters
Naked fugitive found in croc-infested northern Australia waters
Spoke with military chief on preventing Trump nuclear strike: Pelosi
Spoke with military chief on preventing Trump nuclear strike: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia reopens borders, resumes flights
Saudi Arabia reopens borders, resumes flights
Mob storms US Capitol as Trump accused of 'coup'
Mob storms US Capitol as Trump accused of ‘coup’
Israel gives hero's welcome to American spy Jonathan Pollard
Israel gives hero’s welcome to American spy Jonathan Pollard
Tesla CEO Elon Musk now world's wealthiest person: US media
Tesla CEO Elon Musk now world’s wealthiest person: US media
Palestinians left out as over 1.2m Israelis receive coronavirus vaccine
Palestinians left out as over 1.2m Israelis receive coronavirus vaccine
Iran's Khamenei bans import of US and UK-made Covid vaccines
Iran’s Khamenei bans import of US and UK-made Covid vaccines
'Emancipated' Uygur women choose birth control over 'religious extremism': report
‘Emancipated’ Uygur women choose birth control over ‘religious extremism’: report
Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site
Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.