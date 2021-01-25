Monday, January 25, 2021  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Global

US restricts international travelers who have visited South Africa

Rule applies to most non-US citizens

Posted: Jan 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
US restricts international travelers who have visited South Africa

Photo: AFP

US President Joe Biden will ban most non-US citizens from entering the country if they have recently visited South Africa.

The move comes in a bid to halt the spread of the South African variant of the virus, Reuters has reported. He is also re-imposing an entry ban on almost all non-citizens who have travelled to Brazil, the UK, Ireland and 26 other European countries that allow travel across open borders.

Dr Anne Schuchat, the Centre for Disease Control’s principal deputy director, spoke to Reuters on Sunday and said South Africa is being added to the restricted list because the variant has already spread beyond there.

She added that the agency was “putting in place this suite of measures to protect Americans and also to reduce the risk of these variants spreading and worsening the current pandemic.”

The Biden administration has taken several steps to control COVID-19 since its first day in power, a contrast to previous president Donald Trump’s approach.

Biden has reversed Trump’s decision to leave the WHO and enforced a mandatory mask rule on all federal properties.

