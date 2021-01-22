Friday, January 22, 2021  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

Twitter suspends Khamenei’s account over Trump post

His office warned Trump of vengeance in a tweet

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Twitter suspends Khamenei’s account over Trump post

A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on January 8, 2021 shows him delivering a televised speech on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of 1978 revolt in Qom which ignited the Iranian Revolution. (AFP)

Listen
Twitter suspended Friday the account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayotallah Khamenei’s office for violating its rules after it posted a photomontage of former US president Donald Trump playing golf under the shadow of a warplane alongside a pledge to avenge a deadly 2020 drone strike he ordered. “Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules,” a statement posted on the account page said on Friday. The post on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's @Khamenei_site Twitter account late Thursday warned there was no escape from payback for the US strike outside Baghdad airport that killed Iran's storied foreign operations chief General Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant. “Revenge is inevitable. Soleimani's killer and the man who gave the orders must face vengeance,” it said. “Revenge can take place at any moment.” Trump left office on Wednesday and flew straight to his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida, without attending the inauguration of his successor President Joe Biden. Iranian officials have pledged repeatedly that Soleimani will be avenged. Earlier this month, on the first anniversary of his killing, judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi warned that not even Trump was “immune from justice” and that Soleimani's killers would “not be safe anywhere in the world”.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Twitter

Twitter suspended Friday the account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayotallah Khamenei’s office for violating its rules after it posted a photomontage of former US president Donald Trump playing golf under the shadow of a warplane alongside a pledge to avenge a deadly 2020 drone strike he ordered.

“Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules,” a statement posted on the account page said on Friday.

The post on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s @Khamenei_site Twitter account late Thursday warned there was no escape from payback for the US strike outside Baghdad airport that killed Iran’s storied foreign operations chief General Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant.

“Revenge is inevitable. Soleimani’s killer and the man who gave the orders must face vengeance,” it said.

“Revenge can take place at any moment.”

Trump left office on Wednesday and flew straight to his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida, without attending the inauguration of his successor President Joe Biden.

Iranian officials have pledged repeatedly that Soleimani will be avenged.

Earlier this month, on the first anniversary of his killing, judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi warned that not even Trump was “immune from justice” and that Soleimani’s killers would “not be safe anywhere in the world”.

 
