Taliban chief restricts members to one marriage: report

The Afghan Taliban chief has barred members from marrying more than one woman due to financial burdens on the group, the Voice of America reported.

Members often seek money from the group for multiple marriages, three Taliban leaders told the VoA.

“We instruct officials of the Islamic Emirate, in accordance with Islamic Sharia, to avoid second, third, and fourth marriage if there is no need,” Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada said in a statement.

Families of several Taliban members don’t have a lot of money and more marriages could affect their “trustworthiness,” he said.

A Taliban source told the VoA that Akhundzada’s message was aimed at telling his followers they wouldn’t be allowed to use the group’s money for personal gains.