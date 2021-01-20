Wednesday, January 20, 2021  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

At least two killed as huge blast rocks Madrid building

Mayor says it appeared to be a gas explosion

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
At least two killed as huge blast rocks Madrid building

A damaged building is pictured in Madrid on January 20, 2021 after a strong explosion. Photo: AFP

At least two people were killed on Wednesday when a huge explosion ripped through a building in Madrid, in what appeared to be caused by a gas leak, officials said.

The emergency services tweeted that two people had died, while another person was seriously injured and six had suffered light injuries in the blast.

“It seems there was a gas explosion in the building,” Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida told reporters at the scene, where hundreds of police and rescuers filled the streets.

The incident occurred in a building next door to an elderly care home, but no-one there was hurt, La Paloma residence said in a statement on its website.

Images from the scene showed the walls on the top four or five storeys had been blown out, with debris littered far and wide.

Nine fire crews and 11 ambulances were dispatched to the scene with hundreds of police and rescuers filling the street, which was completely closed off to traffic and pedestrians, AFP correspondents said.

“At least four floors have been affected by the explosion in the building in Calle Toledo,” the emergency services tweeted.

Images broadcast on Spanish television showed cars destroyed by the blast and smoke billowing from the top floor of a building.

“The noise was very loud, very loud, really,” Lorenzo Fomento, a 43-year-old Italian salesman who was working from home at a nearby apartment, told AFP by telephone.

“I never heard something as loud before,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Blast madrid spain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Spain, Madrid, blast, Madrid blast, Madrid explosion, Spain explosion, Madrid explosion
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Leaked chats show Arnab Goswami knew about Pulwama, Balakot attacks
Leaked chats show Arnab Goswami knew about Pulwama, Balakot attacks
China bans Pakistani arrivals for three weeks
China bans Pakistani arrivals for three weeks
China finds coronavirus in ice-cream
China finds coronavirus in ice-cream
Taliban chief restricts members to one marriage: report
Taliban chief restricts members to one marriage: report
Trump impeached for unprecedented second time
Trump impeached for unprecedented second time
French ex-PM Balladur on trial over 'Karachi affair' kickbacks
French ex-PM Balladur on trial over ‘Karachi affair’ kickbacks
France imposes 6pm nationwide virus curfew: PM
France imposes 6pm nationwide virus curfew: PM
Out-of-control truck kills 15 on Indian roadside
Out-of-control truck kills 15 on Indian roadside
Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush
Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush
Trump to leave town early Wednesday before Biden inauguration
Trump to leave town early Wednesday before Biden inauguration
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.