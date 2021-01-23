Saturday, January 23, 2021  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Sri Lankan health minister tests coronavirus positive after endorsing sorcery

She publicly consumed a potion for inoculation against the virus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sri Lankan health minister tests coronavirus positive after endorsing sorcery

Photo: Sri Lanka Health Ministry

Listen
Sri Lanka's health minister, who publicly endorsed sorcery and magic potions to stop surging coronavirus infections in the island, has tested positive and will self-isolate, officials said Saturday. Pavithra Wanniarachchi had publicly consumed and endorsed a magic potion, later revealed to contain honey and nutmeg, manufactured by a sorcerer who claimed it worked as a life-long inoculation against the virus. She also poured a pot of "blessed" water into a river in November after a self-styled god-man told her that it would end the pandemic. The island nation of 21 million on Friday approved the emergency use of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University only hours after Wanniarachchi tested positive, officials said. "Her antigen test returned positive on Friday and she has been asked to isolate herself," a health ministry official said.  "All her immediate contacts have been quarantined." A junior minister who had also taken the potion made popular by Wanniarachchi tested positive for the virus earlier this week. Doctors in the island nation have said there is no scientific basis for the syrup, and there is no known cure for Covid-19. But thousands defied public gathering restrictions to swamp a village in central Sri Lanka last month to obtain the elixir, made by carpenter Dhammika Bandara. Family members of another politician, who hailed from Bandara's village, have also been infected after taking the syrup. Pro-government media gave widespread publicity to the holy man, who claimed the formula was revealed to him by Kali, a Hindu goddess of death and destruction. But the government has since scrambled to distance itself from Bandara, whose preparation was approved as a food supplement by the official indigenous medicine unit. Sri Lanka is in the grip of a coronavirus surge, with the number of cases and deaths soaring from 3,300 and 13 in early October to nearly 57,000 infections and 278 dead this week.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s health minister, who publicly endorsed sorcery and magic potions to stop surging coronavirus infections in the island, has tested positive and will self-isolate, officials said Saturday.

Pavithra Wanniarachchi had publicly consumed and endorsed a magic potion, later revealed to contain honey and nutmeg, manufactured by a sorcerer who claimed it worked as a life-long inoculation against the virus.

She also poured a pot of “blessed” water into a river in November after a self-styled god-man told her that it would end the pandemic.

The island nation of 21 million on Friday approved the emergency use of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University only hours after Wanniarachchi tested positive, officials said.

“Her antigen test returned positive on Friday and she has been asked to isolate herself,” a health ministry official said. 

“All her immediate contacts have been quarantined.”

A junior minister who had also taken the potion made popular by Wanniarachchi tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Doctors in the island nation have said there is no scientific basis for the syrup, and there is no known cure for Covid-19.

But thousands defied public gathering restrictions to swamp a village in central Sri Lanka last month to obtain the elixir, made by carpenter Dhammika Bandara.

Family members of another politician, who hailed from Bandara’s village, have also been infected after taking the syrup.

Pro-government media gave widespread publicity to the holy man, who claimed the formula was revealed to him by Kali, a Hindu goddess of death and destruction.

But the government has since scrambled to distance itself from Bandara, whose preparation was approved as a food supplement by the official indigenous medicine unit.

Sri Lanka is in the grip of a coronavirus surge, with the number of cases and deaths soaring from 3,300 and 13 in early October to nearly 57,000 infections and 278 dead this week.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Leaked chats show Arnab Goswami knew about Pulwama, Balakot attacks
Leaked chats show Arnab Goswami knew about Pulwama, Balakot attacks
China finds coronavirus in ice-cream
China finds coronavirus in ice-cream
Trump leaves White House, skipping Biden inauguration
Trump leaves White House, skipping Biden inauguration
Twitter suspends Khamenei’s account over Trump post
Twitter suspends Khamenei’s account over Trump post
French ex-PM Balladur on trial over 'Karachi affair' kickbacks
French ex-PM Balladur on trial over ‘Karachi affair’ kickbacks
Joe Biden takes oath as 46th US president
Joe Biden takes oath as 46th US president
Sudan troops deployed in Darfur after clashes kill 155
Sudan troops deployed in Darfur after clashes kill 155
Out-of-control truck kills 15 on Indian roadside
Out-of-control truck kills 15 on Indian roadside
Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush
Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush
At least two killed as huge blast rocks Madrid building
At least two killed as huge blast rocks Madrid building
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.