Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Pakistani-American doctor wipes away $650,000 in debt for cancer patients

Dr Omar Atiq announced the news in a Christmas card

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistani-American doctor wipes away $650,000 in debt for cancer patients

Photo: UAMS Health

Listen
Dr Omar Atiq, a Pakistani oncologist who lives in the US, has made headlines for wiping away $650,000 in debt for patients at his cancer treatment centre in Arkansas. Dr Atiq told his 200 patients of the news in a Christmas greeting card. "I hope this note finds you well. The Arkansas Cancer Clinic was proud to serve you as a patient. Although various health insurers pay most of the bills for majority of patients, even the deductibles and co-pays can be burdensome," the card read. "The clinic has decided to forego all balances owed to the clinic by its patients. Happy Holidays." Working on a sweet story tonight. Around 200 cancer patients in Pine Bluff got this holiday card a few days ago— Dr. Omar Atiq who founded the Arkansas Cancer Clinic is forgiving all outstanding debts owed by patients.He says they wiped away bills totaling around $650,000. pic.twitter.com/IHnQ3IAv15— Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) December 30, 2020 The clinic shut down in late February after 29 years of service. The card also announced its closure. According to Newsweek, outstanding patient bills at the centre totaled nearly $650,000. The clinic worked with a billing company to cancel the debt. The clinic provided cancer treatment such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy and diagnostics. Dr Atiq is also a professor at the UAMS College of Medicine and oncologist at the UAMS William P Rockefeller Cancer Institute. He told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette that there was no better time to do this than during a pandemic. “We just thought we could do it and we wanted to, so we went ahead and did it.” Dr Atiq is originally from Pakistan and moved to Pine Bluff, Arkansas in 1991 after completing a fellowship at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York City. In 2013, he was named the first non-white president of the Arkansas Medical Society and in 2018 he was named chairperson-elect of the board of governors of the American College of Physicians. Dr Atiq said the Arkansas Cancer Clinic has the amount of outstanding debt it did partly because it has never refused to see a patient. "Not for lack of health insurance or funds nor for any other reason," he said. "I've always considered it a high honor and privilege to be someone's physician—more important than anything else."
FaceBook WhatsApp
cancer USA

Dr Omar Atiq, a Pakistani oncologist who lives in the US, has made headlines for wiping away $650,000 in debt for patients at his cancer treatment centre in Arkansas.

Dr Atiq told his 200 patients of the news in a Christmas greeting card.

“I hope this note finds you well. The Arkansas Cancer Clinic was proud to serve you as a patient. Although various health insurers pay most of the bills for majority of patients, even the deductibles and co-pays can be burdensome,” the card read.

“The clinic has decided to forego all balances owed to the clinic by its patients. Happy Holidays.”

The clinic shut down in late February after 29 years of service. The card also announced its closure.

According to Newsweek, outstanding patient bills at the centre totaled nearly $650,000. The clinic worked with a billing company to cancel the debt.

The clinic provided cancer treatment such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy and diagnostics.

Dr Atiq is also a professor at the UAMS College of Medicine and oncologist at the UAMS William P Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

He told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette that there was no better time to do this than during a pandemic. “We just thought we could do it and we wanted to, so we went ahead and did it.”

Dr Atiq is originally from Pakistan and moved to Pine Bluff, Arkansas in 1991 after completing a fellowship at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York City.

In 2013, he was named the first non-white president of the Arkansas Medical Society and in 2018 he was named chairperson-elect of the board of governors of the American College of Physicians.

Dr Atiq said the Arkansas Cancer Clinic has the amount of outstanding debt it did partly because it has never refused to see a patient.

“Not for lack of health insurance or funds nor for any other reason,” he said. “I’ve always considered it a high honor and privilege to be someone’s physician—more important than anything else.”

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan inducts JF-17 Thunder Block-II jets into PAF fleet
Pakistan inducts JF-17 Thunder Block-II jets into PAF fleet
Rajinikanth cancels plans to enter politics after 'warning from God'
Rajinikanth cancels plans to enter politics after ‘warning from God’
US wants vaccine payments to go via its banks: Rouhani
US wants vaccine payments to go via its banks: Rouhani
Indian army officer arrested for planting weapons on Kashmir civilians
Indian army officer arrested for planting weapons on Kashmir civilians
Yemen airport blasts kill 10 as new government arrives
Yemen airport blasts kill 10 as new government arrives
World ushers in locked-down New Year
World ushers in locked-down New Year
Russia reports over 186,000 deaths from coronavirus
Russia reports over 186,000 deaths from coronavirus
Pakistani-American doctor wipes away $650,000 in debt for cancer patients
Pakistani-American doctor wipes away $650,000 in debt for cancer patients
US 'stands ready' to try mastermind behind Daniel Pearl murder
US ‘stands ready’ to try mastermind behind Daniel Pearl murder
WHO grants 'emergency validation' to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
WHO grants ’emergency validation’ to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.