HOME > Global

Pakistani militant commander Mangal Bagh killed in Afghanistan: report

He died in a roadside blast in Nangarhar

Posted: Jan 28, 2021
File photo: AFP

Mangal Bagh, the leader of Lashkar-e-Islami, has been killed in a bomb blast in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, an Afghan media report said Thursday. Nangarhar Governor Zia-ul-Haq Amarkhel confirmed the death of the Pakistani militant commander along with three others, Tolo News reported. The report said he died in a roadside explosion in Nangarhar’s Achin district. "Mangal is blamed for role in series of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan," Governor Amarkhel was quoted as saying. The Lashkar-e-Islami leader hailed from Pakistan’s Khyber district. He had been living in Afghanistan for the past couple of years after the Pakistan Army launched operation Zarb-e-Azb.
Afghanistan Pakistan

