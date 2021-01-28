Pakistani militant commander Mangal Bagh killed in Afghanistan: report

Mangal Bagh, the leader of Lashkar-e-Islami, has been killed in a bomb blast in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, an Afghan media report said Thursday.

Nangarhar Governor Zia-ul-Haq Amarkhel confirmed the death of the Pakistani militant commander along with three others, Tolo News reported.

The report said he died in a roadside explosion in Nangarhar’s Achin district. “Mangal is blamed for role in series of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan,” Governor Amarkhel was quoted as saying.

The Lashkar-e-Islami leader hailed from Pakistan’s Khyber district. He had been living in Afghanistan for the past couple of years after the Pakistan Army launched operation Zarb-e-Azb.