China bans Pakistani arrivals for three weeks

PIA suspends its flights to China
China has restricted Pakistanis from entering the country after a few Pakistani passengers tested positive for coronavirus.
The restriction has been imposed for three weeks, it emerged Thursday.
The Pakistan International Airlines has suspended its China operations after the restriction, a PIA spokesperson confirmed to SAMAA TV.
China increased restrictions in multiple cities after a death from the virus Thursday.
Pakistan has so far reported over 511,000 cases and 10,818 deaths from the virus.