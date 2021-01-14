Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Global

China bans Pakistani arrivals for three weeks

PIA suspends its flights to China

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
China bans Pakistani arrivals for three weeks

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

China has restricted Pakistanis from entering the country after a few Pakistani passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

The restriction has been imposed for three weeks, it emerged Thursday.

The Pakistan International Airlines has suspended its China operations after the restriction, a PIA spokesperson confirmed to SAMAA TV.

China increased restrictions in multiple cities after a death from the virus Thursday.

Pakistan has so far reported over 511,000 cases and 10,818 deaths from the virus.

China Coronavirus Pakistan
 
