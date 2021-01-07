Thursday, January 7, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Canada requires international travelers to carry negative COVID-19 test results

Children under 5 exempted from the restriction

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Canada requires international travelers to carry negative COVID-19 test results

Photo: AFP

Travelers over the age of five years flying to Canada must show a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours of departure, the Canadian government announced Thursday.

Travelers won’t be allowed to board a flight for failing to do so. The requirement takes effect Thursday, according to a statement on the Canadian government website.

“Our government remains committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians,” Transport Minister Marc Garneau said.

“These new measures will provide another layer of protection for Canadians as we continue to assess public health risks and work to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.”

Passengers will have to complete a 14-day quarantine period upon arrival in Canada. The government will review each traveler’s quarantine plan. If the plan is found unsuitable, the traveler will have to be quarantined in a government facility.

The Canadian government earlier banned all flights from the United Kingdom from December 20, 2020 till January 6. The restriction has not been renewed yet.

FaceBook WhatsApp
canada COVID-19
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Canada, COVID-19, test results, PCR test, coronavirus, travellers, travel restrictions
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani-American doctor wipes away $650,000 in debt for cancer patients
Pakistani-American doctor wipes away $650,000 in debt for cancer patients
Naked fugitive found in croc-infested northern Australia waters
Naked fugitive found in croc-infested northern Australia waters
Saudi Arabia reopens borders, resumes flights
Saudi Arabia reopens borders, resumes flights
Israel gives hero's welcome to American spy Jonathan Pollard
Israel gives hero’s welcome to American spy Jonathan Pollard
Palestinians left out as over 1.2m Israelis receive coronavirus vaccine
Palestinians left out as over 1.2m Israelis receive coronavirus vaccine
Mob storms US Capitol as Trump accused of 'coup'
Mob storms US Capitol as Trump accused of ‘coup’
World ushers in locked-down New Year
World ushers in locked-down New Year
Britain imposes lockdown as new COVID-19 variant spreads
Britain imposes lockdown as new COVID-19 variant spreads
US talk show host Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19
US talk show host Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19
Kazakhstan abolishes death penalty
Kazakhstan abolishes death penalty
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.