Canada requires international travelers to carry negative COVID-19 test results

Travelers over the age of five years flying to Canada must show a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours of departure, the Canadian government announced Thursday.

Travelers won’t be allowed to board a flight for failing to do so. The requirement takes effect Thursday, according to a statement on the Canadian government website.

“Our government remains committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians,” Transport Minister Marc Garneau said.

“These new measures will provide another layer of protection for Canadians as we continue to assess public health risks and work to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.”

Passengers will have to complete a 14-day quarantine period upon arrival in Canada. The government will review each traveler’s quarantine plan. If the plan is found unsuitable, the traveler will have to be quarantined in a government facility.

The Canadian government earlier banned all flights from the United Kingdom from December 20, 2020 till January 6. The restriction has not been renewed yet.