Biden reverses Trump plans to leave the WHO

Newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden has reversed predecessor Donald Trump’s plan to withdraw from the World Health Organisation by naming Dr Anthony Fauci to lead a US delegation at the group’s annual meetings this week.

Fauci, the country’s top infectious diseases expert and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will address the WHO’s executive board meetings on Thursday, according to CNBC.

Biden tweeted in July that he would rejoin the WHO if elected president and made true on that promise the day he took office. Trump announced his plans to cut ties with the WHO in May after claiming that China had “total control” over the organisation.  

The director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom, congratulated Biden on his November win and said he and his colleagues at the WHO looked forward to working with the new president.

The WHO is a global health organisation and the US is its biggest funder. Losing US support would have been a massive blow to it.

 
