World took proof of Indian terrorism seriously: ISPR DG

ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Thursday that the international community had taken seriously the proof of Indian involvement in fanning terrorism in Pakistan.

He and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had held a press conference last month that detailed India’s efforts to destabilise Pakistan.

In an interview with the Global Village Space, the ISPR DG said a dossier containing evidence against India was presented to permanent members of the UN Security Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Pakistan’s stance had been proved before the world, he said, adding that the world was openly talking about Indian terrorism now.

Major General Iftikhar said that Pakistan will continue to highlight the matter on global forums.

Pakistan said that Indian intelligence agencies are harbouring banned militant organisations such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Balochistan Liberation Army and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. These groups were flushed out of Pakistan but now they are being provided with weapons, IEDs, and ammunition by India.

These organisations have been instructed to target police officials, ulemas, and other notables, Qureshi had said at the press conference in November.

In August 2020, India tried to unify the TTP, JuA, and Harkat-ul-Ansar, according to the minister. The Indian government was even trying to form a consortium between the TTP, BLA, Balochistan Liberation Front and the Balochistan Republican Army, he had said.