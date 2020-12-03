Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

World took proof of Indian terrorism seriously: ISPR DG

Says Pakistan presented a dossier to UNSC, OIC members

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
World took proof of Indian terrorism seriously: ISPR DG

Photo: SAMAA TV

ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Thursday that the international community had taken seriously the proof of Indian involvement in fanning terrorism in Pakistan.

He and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had held a press conference last month that detailed India’s efforts to destabilise Pakistan.

In an interview with the Global Village Space, the ISPR DG said a dossier containing evidence against India was presented to permanent members of the UN Security Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Pakistan’s stance had been proved before the world, he said, adding that the world was openly talking about Indian terrorism now.

Major General Iftikhar said that Pakistan will continue to highlight the matter on global forums.

Pakistan said that Indian intelligence agencies are harbouring banned militant organisations such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Balochistan Liberation Army and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. These groups were flushed out of Pakistan but now they are being provided with weapons, IEDs, and ammunition by India.

These organisations have been instructed to target police officials, ulemas, and other notables, Qureshi had said at the press conference in November.

In August 2020, India tried to unify the TTP, JuA, and Harkat-ul-Ansar, according to the minister. The Indian government was even trying to form a consortium between the TTP, BLA, Balochistan Liberation Front and the Balochistan Republican Army, he had said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India ISPR Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ispr dg, pakistan, babar iftikhar, Pakistan, India,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian trainer jet crashes into the Arabian Sea
Indian trainer jet crashes into the Arabian Sea
Man paraded naked for Facebook post 'punishment' in India
Man paraded naked for Facebook post ‘punishment’ in India
Questions for Israel mount after Iran scientist's killing
Questions for Israel mount after Iran scientist’s killing
19 Iran-backed fighters, mostly Pakistanis, killed in Syria airstrikes: monitor
19 Iran-backed fighters, mostly Pakistanis, killed in Syria airstrikes: monitor
Iran says nuclear scientist killed in attack
Iran says nuclear scientist killed in attack
UK to begin coronavirus vaccinations within days
UK to begin coronavirus vaccinations within days
Trump says will leave office -- if Biden victory confirmed
Trump says will leave office — if Biden victory confirmed
Iran releases Australian-British lecturer in prisoner swap
Iran releases Australian-British lecturer in prisoner swap
Baby among two killed in Germany car rampage
Baby among two killed in Germany car rampage
Turkey jails 300 for life in mass 2016 coup trial
Turkey jails 300 for life in mass 2016 coup trial
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.