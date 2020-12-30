Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

US ‘stands ready’ to try mastermind behind Daniel Pearl murder

Official says Sheikh shouldn't be allowed to evade justice

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
US ‘stands ready’ to try mastermind behind Daniel Pearl murder

Photo: File

The US Attorney General said Tuesday the United States “stands ready” to try a militant convicted of murdering American journalist Daniel Pearl whose release was ordered by a Pakistani court.

The decision by Sindh High Court to release the accused comes months after it sparked outrage for overturning the murder conviction and death sentence of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, and acquitted three other men connected to the case.

“We remain grateful for the Pakistani government’s actions to appeal such rulings to ensure that (Sheikh) and his co-defendants are held accountable,” acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement, calling the acquittals “an affront to terrorism victims everywhere.”

“If, however, those efforts do not succeed, the United States stands ready to take custody of Omar Sheikh to stand trial here,” the statement said. “We cannot allow him to evade justice for his role in Daniel Pearl’s abduction and murder.”

Sheikh, a British-born militant who once studied at the London School of Economics and had been involved in previous kidnappings of foreigners, was arrested days after Pearl’s abduction and later sentenced to death by hanging.

In January 2011, a report released by the Pearl Project at Georgetown University following an investigation into his death made chilling revelations, and said that the wrong men had been convicted for Pearl’s murder.

The investigation, led by Pearl’s friend and former Wall Street Journal colleague Asra Nomani and a Georgetown University professor, claimed the reporter was murdered by Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks, not Sheikh.

Pearl was South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching a story about Islamist militants.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Daniel Pearl Omar Saeed Sheikh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, Omar Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan, Daniel Pearl
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Turkey reports major gold discovery
Turkey reports major gold discovery
Israeli minister says Pakistan not normalizing relations with Israel: report
Israeli minister says Pakistan not normalizing relations with Israel: report
US wants vaccine payments to go via its banks: Rouhani
US wants vaccine payments to go via its banks: Rouhani
Indian army officer arrested for planting weapons on Kashmir civilians
Indian army officer arrested for planting weapons on Kashmir civilians
Rajinikanth cancels plans to enter politics after 'warning from God'
Rajinikanth cancels plans to enter politics after ‘warning from God’
Russia reports over 186,000 deaths from coronavirus
Russia reports over 186,000 deaths from coronavirus
US 'stands ready' to try mastermind behind Daniel Pearl murder
US ‘stands ready’ to try mastermind behind Daniel Pearl murder
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.