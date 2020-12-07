US, Iran war a possibility, says Noam Chomsky

There is a possibility of a war between the United States and Iran, American linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky said Monday.

“It’s a possibility,” Chomsky said during a session in the 6th Yohsin Lecture organised by Pakistan’s Habib University for students and general public. “In fact, we should say that sanctions against Iran have absolutely no legitimacy.”

The two countries have been at loggerheads with each other for the past several decades but tensions between them rose after Donald Trump was elected as the US president.

The assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US airstrike in Baghdad and the recent killing of its nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh near Tehran have further escalated these tensions. Iranian authorities have pointed fingers at two US allies – Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Chomsky believes the sanctions placed by the US on Iran “are means of torturing and terrorizing the population”. He said the people of Iran have to suffer from those sanctions because the Iranian government is not obeying the US orders.

The American philosopher thinks that Iran has no match to the US military might.

“It has very low military expenditures, very low even by the standards of the region, let alone the United States,” Chomsky explained. “US intelligence informs us its (Iran’s) strategic posture is defensive, if there are nuclear weapons, it would be part of the deterrent strategy.”

So what’s the ‘threat of Iran’, Chomsky asked before answering his own question: The threat is it is a possible deterrent.

He believes the countries that want to rampage freely in the region don’t want deterrents, and the US is one of them and its “Israeli client” another.

“They don’t want a deterrent,” Chomsky said. The US doesn’t even admit that Israel has nuclear weapons, let alone getting its nuclear war inspected, the American philosopher said.

“Will there be a strike, nobody knows,” he said. “The Trump administration is in a state where it is willing to do almost anything.”

The question is would Iran respond to any such US attack, Chomsky said. It could do that, he added.

“It has ways to respond,” he opined. “Weak military, but they do have missiles.”

Its missiles, according to Chomsky, could reach the oil-rich northeastern parts of Saudi Arabia — a US ally.

“If they attack, than results are extraordinary not just for Saudi Arabia for much of the world,” he said. “Very likely if that happens it will be a massive war and then we are basically finished.”