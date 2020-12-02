Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
UK to begin coronavirus vaccinations within days

Becomes first country to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for widespread use

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
UK to begin coronavirus vaccinations within days

Photo: AFP

The United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to approve a mass rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and expects to begin immunisations within days.

BBC has reported that the British drug regulator has approved the vaccine. The UK has ordered 40 million doses already, which is enough to vaccinate 20 million people with two shots each.

Experts in the UK have prepared a priority list and will be giving the vaccine to the people at the highest risk first. This includes care home residents and staff, people over the age of 80 and health and social care workers.

The country will see mass immunization of everyone over 50 as well as younger people with pre-existing health conditions as more vaccines become available.

The vaccine will be given as two injections, 21 days apart, with the second dose being a booster.

Coronavirus UK
 
