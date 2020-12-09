Wednesday, December 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

UAE registers China’s Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

Health officials say it also prevents moderate and severe illness

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
UAE registers China’s Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

In a photo taken on Nov 3, 2020, Dubai's Ruler Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum (left) prepares to receive an injection of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP

The United Arab Emirates officially registered on Wednesday the coronavirus vaccine produced by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm, saying it was 86% effective according to analysis of third-phase trials.

The health ministry “has announced the official registration” of the vaccine, state news agency WAM said, without elaborating on how it would now be used. 

The vaccine has been undergoing third-phase trials in the Emirates since July, and it was approved for emergency use for healthcare workers in September.

“The announcement is a significant vote of confidence by the UAE’s health authorities in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine,” WAM said.

UAE health officials have reviewed Sinopharm’s interim analysis of the third-phase trials which shows it is 86% effective against coronavirus, the report said.

“The analysis also shows the vaccine to have 99% seroconversion rate of neutralising antibody and 100% effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease.

“Furthermore, the analysis shows no serious safety concerns.”

Two vaccines have undergone third-phase trials in the UAE, the Sinopharm project and Russia’s Sputnik-V, named after the Soviet-era satellite.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in November that he had received an experimental coronavirus vaccine, joining other top UAE officials to take part in the trials.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus sinopharm uae vaccines
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
UAE vaccine, UAE coronavirus, uae vaccine for corona, china vaccine for covid 19, sinopharm coronavirus vaccine
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Noam Chomsky regrets disappearance of science from Pakistan
Noam Chomsky regrets disappearance of science from Pakistan
Man paraded naked for Facebook post 'punishment' in India
Man paraded naked for Facebook post ‘punishment’ in India
New metal monolith found in the Netherlands
New metal monolith found in the Netherlands
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters politics
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters politics
China completes its first-ever docking in lunar orbit
China completes its first-ever docking in lunar orbit
World took proof of Indian terrorism seriously: ISPR DG
World took proof of Indian terrorism seriously: ISPR DG
UK to begin coronavirus vaccinations within days
UK to begin coronavirus vaccinations within days
Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break sound barrier, dies
Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break sound barrier, dies
UAE launches tourist visas for Israelis
UAE launches tourist visas for Israelis
Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples
Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.