Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

UAE launches tourist visas for Israelis

Ties between the two countries are normalising

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
UAE launches tourist visas for Israelis

Photo: AFP

The United Arab Emirates launched tourist visas for Israeli citizens on Thursday, official media said, in the latest move following the normalisation of ties between the two countries.

Abu Dhabi’s foreign ministry “announced the activation of tourist entry visas through airlines and travel and tourism offices for Israeli passport holders”, the WAM news agency reported.

The measure is a stop-gap until a mutual visa waiver agreement is put in place meaning Israelis visiting the UAE will be eligible for visas on arrival. The same will apply to Emiratis visiting the Jewish state.

Related: Israeli PM, UAE crown prince nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

“The move falls within bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the State of Israel following the signing of the Abraham Accords and aims to facilitate travel to the UAE for the time being,” the report added.

With their economies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE and Israel are hoping for rapid dividends from the US-brokered normalisation deal signed in September.

They have already signed treaties on direct flights and visa-free travel, along with accords on investment protection, science and technology.

The UAE was only the third Arab country to normalise ties with Israel following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. 

However, its move was quickly followed by Bahrain and in October Sudan also announced it would normalise relations with Israel.

The agreements, which have been roundly condemned by the Palestinians, break with years of Arab League policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The consensus had been that there should be no relations with Israel until it makes peace with the Palestinians.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Israel uae
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Man paraded naked for Facebook post 'punishment' in India
Man paraded naked for Facebook post ‘punishment’ in India
Indian trainer jet crashes into the Arabian Sea
Indian trainer jet crashes into the Arabian Sea
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters politics
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters politics
Questions for Israel mount after Iran scientist's killing
Questions for Israel mount after Iran scientist’s killing
19 Iran-backed fighters, mostly Pakistanis, killed in Syria airstrikes: monitor
19 Iran-backed fighters, mostly Pakistanis, killed in Syria airstrikes: monitor
World took proof of Indian terrorism seriously: ISPR DG
World took proof of Indian terrorism seriously: ISPR DG
Iran says nuclear scientist killed in attack
Iran says nuclear scientist killed in attack
Trump says will leave office -- if Biden victory confirmed
Trump says will leave office — if Biden victory confirmed
UK to begin coronavirus vaccinations within days
UK to begin coronavirus vaccinations within days
Baby among two killed in Germany car rampage
Baby among two killed in Germany car rampage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.