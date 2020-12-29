Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Rajinikanth cancels plans to enter politics after ‘warning from God’

Says he will serve people without entering electoral politics

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Rajinikanth cancels plans to enter politics after ‘warning from God’

A worker garlands a 30 feet cut-out of actor Rajinikanth during the screening of the movie 'Darbar', in Bangalore on January 12, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

Indian movie superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday cancelled his plans to enter politics, saying a health scare had been “a warning from god”.

The announcement came a day after the 70-year-old Tamil action hero left hospital where he was treated for high blood pressure.

Rajinikanth, one of Asia’s best paid actors, set off celebrations by his fans when he announced early in December that he would be launching a political party in a bid to bring “corruption free” government to his home state of Tamil Nadu.

But the bus conductor-turned-actor said he could not go ahead in a long letter released on his Twitter account.

Rajinikanth, who has had several health scares, said his recent worries had been a “warning from god”.

“I am sorry to let you know that I am not going to launch a political party,” said the actor. “I will serve the people in whatever ways I can, without entering electoral politics.”

Rajinikanth said he did not want to start such a major campaign and then leave it half finished.

Rajinikanth said in 2017 that he wanted to enter politics but then left his fans waiting until this month when he said his party would bring “honest, transparent” politics to Tamil Nadu.

The actor proved his political muscle in 1996 when he called on fans to oppose the Tamil Nadu government, which was then voted out of power.

Rajinikanth has carried on with his film career despite his health concerns and had been shooting his latest movie in Hyderabad when he was taken ill last week.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India rajinikanth
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Rajinikanth political entry, Rajinikanth political party, Rajinikanth age
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Turkey reports major gold discovery
Turkey reports major gold discovery
Israeli minister says Pakistan not normalizing relations with Israel: report
Israeli minister says Pakistan not normalizing relations with Israel: report
US wants vaccine payments to go via its banks: Rouhani
US wants vaccine payments to go via its banks: Rouhani
Indian army officer arrested for planting weapons on Kashmir civilians
Indian army officer arrested for planting weapons on Kashmir civilians
Russia reports over 186,000 deaths from coronavirus
Russia reports over 186,000 deaths from coronavirus
Rajinikanth cancels plans to enter politics after 'warning from God'
Rajinikanth cancels plans to enter politics after ‘warning from God’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.