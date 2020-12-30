Pakistan inducts JF-17 Thunder Block-II jets into PAF fleet

The Pakistan Air Force has formally inducted the JF-17 Thunder Block-II dual-seat fighter jets into its fleet and initiated the production of its Block-III aircraft, it said Wednesday.

A ceremony to induct 14 JF-Thunder Block-II fighter jets, jointly developed by Pakistan and China, was held at the PAF’s manufacturing facility in Kamra.

PAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong attended the ceremony.

The induction of JF-17 Block-II jets “will further enhance the advanced combat training of the PAF fighter pilots on this indigenous war-fighting machine,” the PAF said.

The air chief and the Chinese ambassador inaugurated the production of the JF-17 Block-III fighter jets too. It is believed to be an equivalent to India’s newly acquired Rafael jets.