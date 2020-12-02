Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Man paraded naked for Facebook post ‘punishment’ in India

Police say the victim used to do Facebook live videos regularly

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Times of India

Five brothers have been arrested in India after a man was paraded naked in the streets allegedly in punishment for a social media post, police said Wednesday.

Police said that the 38-year-old victim was kidnapped on Tuesday by the brothers, assaulted and made to walk for 45 minutes around the western town of Khambhaliya with no clothes on.

“An investigation revealed that the victim… used to do Facebook live videos on regular basis,” police spokesman Hirendra Chaudhary said.

“On Sunday, in a Facebook Live video (the man) made serious allegations against the five brothers and claimed that they were involved in criminal activities,” Chaudhary told AFP.

The brothers were charged with illegal confinement, assault, use of criminal force with intent to dishonour person, criminal conspiracy, obscenity and other offences.

Local police said that the victim has several gambling and alcohol convictions. Both are banned in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state where the incident took place.

