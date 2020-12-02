Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Japan residents to get free COVID-19 vaccine

The country has 126m residents

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Japan residents to get free COVID-19 vaccine

Photo: AFP

Japan will give free coronavirus vaccines to all of its residents under a bill passed Wednesday, as the nation battles record numbers of daily cases.

The bill, which says the government will cover all vaccine costs for Japan’s 126 million residents, was approved by the upper house of parliament, having cleared the powerful lower house.

The country has secured Covid-19 vaccines for 60 million people from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, and for a further 25 million people from biotech firm Moderna.

It has also confirmed it will receive 120 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

Pfizer and Moderna are already seeking emergency-use approval in the United States and Europe, after clinical tests showed their jabs were effective.

The bill’s passage comes two weeks after Japan’s prime minister said the country was on “maximum alert” over the virus, and as medics warn hospitals are on the brink of collapse.

Japan has seen a comparatively small Covid-19 outbreak overall, with around 2,100 deaths and 150,000 cases, and has not imposed the strict lockdowns seen elsewhere.

But it is now facing a third wave of the disease, reporting record numbers of daily infections nationwide in recent weeks.

Tokyo’s governor has urged residents to avoid non-essential outings and asked businesses serving alcohol to shut early, although there is no enforcement mechanism for these recommendations.

The national government has also decided to allow individual regions to opt out of a controversial domestic tourism campaign.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus japan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Israeli PM, UAE crown prince nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Israeli PM, UAE crown prince nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Indian trainer jet crashes into the Arabian Sea
Indian trainer jet crashes into the Arabian Sea
Questions for Israel mount after Iran scientist's killing
Questions for Israel mount after Iran scientist’s killing
19 Iran-backed fighters, mostly Pakistanis, killed in Syria airstrikes: monitor
19 Iran-backed fighters, mostly Pakistanis, killed in Syria airstrikes: monitor
Iran says nuclear scientist killed in attack
Iran says nuclear scientist killed in attack
Trump says will leave office -- if Biden victory confirmed
Trump says will leave office — if Biden victory confirmed
Iran releases Australian-British lecturer in prisoner swap
Iran releases Australian-British lecturer in prisoner swap
Baby among two killed in Germany car rampage
Baby among two killed in Germany car rampage
Turkey jails 300 for life in mass 2016 coup trial
Turkey jails 300 for life in mass 2016 coup trial
Suicide car bomb kills 26 Afghan security personnel
Suicide car bomb kills 26 Afghan security personnel
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.