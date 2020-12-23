Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
Global

Israeli minister says Pakistan not normalizing relations with Israel: report

Confirms a fifth Muslim country going public with relations with Israel

Posted: Dec 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Israeli minister says Pakistan not normalizing relations with Israel: report

Palestine Foundation of Pakistan shout anti-US and Israeli slogans during a protest against a US peace plan proposal, in Karachi on January 31, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

Pakistan is not the next Muslim country to normalize its relations with Israel, said an Israeli minister on Wednesday.

According to Israel’s Haaretz newspaper, Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis told Ynet TV that a fifth Muslim country is going to formalize its relationship with his country before the end of Donald Trump’s presidency.

He didn’t, however, reveal the name of the country but said there were two countries, one of whom is likely to go public with the normalization of relations with Israel.

Related: PM Khan says Pakistan will not recognise Israel

The minister, according to Haaretz, said that one of them is a Gulf country, while the other one is situated in the east.

It is a Muslim country but is not Pakistan, the minister was quoted as saying.

The United States, under Trump’s presidency, has brokered engagements between Isreal and Bahrain, UAE, Sudan and Morocco this year.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically said in his recent interviews that his country will not recognize Israel.

Israel Pakistan
 
