HOME > Global

Iran sentences ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ to jail for 10 years

19-year-old Sahar Tabar charged for ‘corrupting young people’

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Iran sentences ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ to jail for 10 years

An Iranian teenager who posted morphed pictures of herself on Instagram and made herself look like a ‘zombie Angelina Jolie’ has been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Nineteen-year-old Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, shot to fame after posting pictures of herself with a zombie like appearance. Her eyes were a pale blue, almost colourless, her skin greyish and her face gaunt. She was often likened to American actress Angelina Jolie.

Despite rumours circulating online of her undergoing 50 surgeries to look like Jolie, she told Russia’s Sputnik News that the images were the result of Photoshop and makeup.

She was arrested in late 2019 for blasphemy and instigating violence, according to BBC. In April, her lawyer said she had contracted the coronavirus in prison.

She was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in jail on charges of corruption of young people and disrespect for the Islamic republic, according to The Guardian.

The charges against Tabar first included blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption. She said she had been cleared of two of the four charges against her, but did not want to comment further because she was still hoping for a pardon, the publication reported.

Iranian state TV broadcast her confession last October. The report described Tabar as “a victim with an abnormal personality and mental state” who sought “vulgarity” on social media.

Medical records suggested that she had a mental illness, with a history of visits to psychiatric hospitals. Her lawyers had asked for her to be granted bail, pointing to her age at the time she committed the alleged offences.






 

 
 

 

