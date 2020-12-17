Thursday, December 17, 2020  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19

He will self isolate for seven days

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19

Photo: AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, the presidency said, adding that he would now self-isolate for the next week.

“The president tested positive for Covid-19 today,” it said in a statement, adding that he had been tested after the “onset of the first symptoms”.

Macron will now, in accordance with national regulations, “self isolate for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” it said.

The French president is one of several heads of state and government around the world who have contracted Covid-19, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump.

France earlier this week eased restrictions imposed to battle the second wave of the coronavirus but infection rates remain high.

There is still a nationwide overnight curfew from 8 pm to halt the spread of the virus while restaurants and cafes as well as theatres and cinemas remain closed.

Over 59,300 people have died in France of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to official figures.

The recording of over 17,000 new cases on Wednesday alone has also generated concern as people shop and travel more intensely ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Like other EU states, France is pinning its hopes on a vaccine to quell the virus and Prime Minister Jean Castex said Wednesday the country will receive around 1.16 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by year end.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus France
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Iran sentences ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ to jail for 10 years
Iran sentences ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ to jail for 10 years
Iran executes journalist Ruhollah Zam
Iran executes journalist Ruhollah Zam
EU Disinfo Lab report vindicates Pakistan’s position on India: PM
EU Disinfo Lab report vindicates Pakistan’s position on India: PM
Workers riot at India iPhone factory over 'exploitation' claims
Workers riot at India iPhone factory over ‘exploitation’ claims
Dr Abdus Salam's London house declared UK national heritage site
Dr Abdus Salam’s London house declared UK national heritage site
Gunmen shoot female Afghan news anchor dead
Gunmen shoot female Afghan news anchor dead
US slaps sanctions on Turkey over Russian arms purchase
US slaps sanctions on Turkey over Russian arms purchase
Coca-Cola world's top plastic polluter for third year
Coca-Cola world’s top plastic polluter for third year
US approves Pfizer vaccine as millions of doses begin shipping
US approves Pfizer vaccine as millions of doses begin shipping
Boko Haram claims kidnapping hundreds in apparent turn in conflict
Boko Haram claims kidnapping hundreds in apparent turn in conflict
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.