HOME > Global

EU Disinfo Lab report vindicates Pakistan’s position on India: PM

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the revelations made by the EU Disinfo Lab in its report on the “widespread Indian network of subversive activities” has vindicated Pakistan’s position and exposed its detractors.

“The international community needs to take notice of a rogue Indian regime that now threatens the stability of the global system,” the Pakistan prime minister said on Twitter.

In its explosive report, the EU Disinfo Lab uncovered a network of fake media outlets and dubious NGOs in Geneva and Brussels which were involved in propaganda against Pakistan on international forums.

Pakistan has consistently drawn attention of the international community to India’s “subversive activities” to undermine democracies in the region, PM Khan said.

India “exports and funds” extremism through its network of fake news organizations and think tanks, he added.

PM Khan noted that his government recently provided a dossier to the UN on India’s state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

