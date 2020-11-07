Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Watch: Kamala Harris’ first call to Biden after becoming vice-president

She has become the first woman VP of the US

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

“We did it. We did it, Joe,” said Kamala Harris in her first call to president-elect Joe Biden after becoming the first woman vice-president of the US.

In a video posted by Harris on her Twitter account, she can be heard telling Biden: “You're going to be the next president of the United States.”

Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media reported Saturday, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades.

CNN, NBC News, AP and CBS News called the race in Biden’s favor just before 11:30 am (1630 GMT) as an insurmountable lead in Pennsylvania took the 77-year-old over the top in the state-by-state count that decides the presidency.
