UNGA elects five new judges to International Court of Justice

The United Nations General Assembly and Security Council have decided on five judges to be appointed to the International Court of Justice.

These judges are from Judge Georg Nolte from Germany, Judge Yuji Iwasawa from Japan, Vice-President Xue Hanqin from China, Judge Julia Sebutinde from Uganda and Judge Peter Tomka from Slovakia.

for their election as members of the International Court of Justice @CIJ_ICJ for 2021-2030.

The ICJ, the UN’s judicial arm, has a total of 15 judges and is based in The Hague in the Netherlands.

They will begin their nine-year term in February. The UNGA and Security Council elect five judges to the court every three years through a secret ballot, according to Deutsche Welle.