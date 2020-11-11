Wednesday, November 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1442
Global

Two injured after blast at non-Muslim cemetery in Saudi Arabia

Foreign diplomats were commemorating anniversary of the end of WWI

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

A bomb blast struck a World War I commemoration attended by Western diplomats in the Saudi city of Jeddah Wednesday, leaving at least two people wounded in the second assault on diplomatic missions in recent weeks, officials said.

The attack at a non-Muslim cemetery comes less than a month after a guard at the French consulate in Jeddah was wounded by a knife-wielding Saudi citizen, amid anger among Muslim nations over satirical cartoons of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

Diplomats from France, Greece, Italy, Britain and the United States were in attendance at the Armistice Day commemoration ceremony in the Red Sea port city, according to a joint statement from their embassies that condemned the “cowardly attack”.

“The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED (improvised explosive device) attack this morning, which injured several people,” France’s foreign ministry said.

A Greek policeman residing in the kingdom was among those wounded, a Greek diplomatic source told AFP.

A British citizen was also believed to have been wounded.

A Saudi policeman suffered minor injuries, state-owned Ekhbariya television added, citing the governor of Mecca region, where Jeddah is located.

“(Saudi) security services will launch an investigation into an incident of aggression during a gathering of a number of consuls in Jeddah,” Ekhbariya said.

Panic

The bomb triggered panic as it went off while the French consul was delivering a speech at the ceremony, according to eyewitness Nadia Chaaya.

“At the end of the speech we heard an explosion. We didn’t quite understand it at first, but we then realised that we were the target,” Chaaya told France’s BFMTV.

“We were panicking and feared there could be a second explosion. We left the cemetery and went out into the street and everyone went their separate ways.”

Roads leading up to the cemetery in central Jeddah were blocked by Saudi traffic police, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

While condemning the “shameful” attack, the embassies of the countries involved in the commemoration lauded “brave Saudi first responders who assisted those at the scene”.

The European Union delegation in the kingdom also thanked Saudi emergency services, while urging local authorities to hold a “prompt and thorough investigation” of the attack.

“I have full confidence the Saudi Authorities will investigate this attack and prosecute those responsible for this cowardly act,” James Cleverly, the British minister for the Middle East and North Africa, said on Twitter.

Extreme vigilance

The French embassy in Riyadh has urged its nationals in Saudi Arabia to exercise “extreme vigilance” since the attack at the Jeddah consulate on October 29, the same day a knife-wielding man killed three people at a church in Nice in southern France.

Several countries are marking the 102nd anniversary of the armistice signed by Germany and Allied countries to end the war.

Macron has vigorously defended the right to publish cartoons viewed as offensive by some, including caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) printed by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

The Charlie Hebdo cartoons were shown by French history teacher Samuel Paty to pupils in a class on free speech, leading to his beheading outside Paris on October 16 following an online campaign by parents angry over his choice of lesson material.

Macron’s stance angered many Muslims, prompting protests in several countries at which portraits of France’s president were burnt, and a campaign to boycott French products.

Regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia — home to Islam’s holiest sites — has criticised the cartoons, saying it rejected “any attempt to link Islam and terrorism” but stopped short of condemning the French leadership.

Riyadh also “strongly” condemned last month’s attack in Nice.

On Tuesday, Macron hosted a summit of European leaders to plot a joint approach on combating Islamist radicalism after four people were killed in a shooting rampage in the heart of Vienna last week.

