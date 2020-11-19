Shiv Sena leader wants name of Mumbai’s Karachi Bakery changed

Nitin Nandgaokar, a leader of India’s right-wing Shiv Sena, has threatened the owner of Mumbai’s Karachi Bakery to change the name of his business.

In a video that went viral on social media, Nandgaokar can be heard telling the bakery owner that he needs to change the name.

“You have to do it, we are giving you time,” Indian News agency ANI quoted the Shiv Sena politician as saying. He told the bakery owner to give his business a Marathi name.

Sanjay Raut, another Shiv Sena leader and member of Indian parliament, however, said demand to change Karachi Bakery’s name wasn’t the party’s stance.

“Karachi Bakery and Karachi Sweets have been in Mumbai for the last 60 years,” Raut said in a tweet. “They have nothing to do with Pakistan.”