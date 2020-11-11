Wednesday, November 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Russia says first peacekeepers deployed to Karabakh region

Armenia and Azerbaijan ended their 30-year conflict early Tuesday

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Russia says first peacekeepers deployed to Karabakh region

Photo: Russian Defense Ministry/TASS

Russian peacekeepers have deployed to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the military said Wednesday, as part of a peace agreement to end weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed province.

The peacekeepers were now in control of the Lachin corridor, a key connection between Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, said the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Sergei Rudskoy.

He said 414 servicemen, eight helicopters and dozens of vehicles and equipment had earlier arrived in Armenia.

“Twenty seven sorties have been made over the past 24 hours,” he told reporters.

Rudskoy said that nearly all the servicemen on the peacekeeping mission had previous experience on humanitarian deployments in Syria.

Under the Russian-brokered agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, 16 observation points will be installed along the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and along the Lachin corridor, Rudskoy said.

Military police will also be deployed, he added.

The Russian army were in “constant contact” with the military leadership in Azerbaijan and in Armenia to prevent any incidents from occurring and to ensure the safety of the Russian peacekeepers, Rudskoy said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the deal in the early hours of Tuesday.

The agreement came after a string of Azerbaijani victories in its fight to retake the ethnic Armenian enclave that declared autonomy nearly 30 years ago.

A Russian force of 1,960 military personnel and 90 armoured personnel carriers will deploy to the region as peacekeepers, for a renewable five-year mission.

Aliyev said key ally Turkey would also be involved in peacekeeping efforts.

FaceBook WhatsApp
armenia azerbaijan Russia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, peacekeepers, Karabakh
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
US Presidential Elections: Biden leads with 264 electoral votes
US Presidential Elections: Biden leads with 264 electoral votes
Indian police arrest firebrand news anchor Arnab Goswami
Indian police arrest firebrand news anchor Arnab Goswami
Saudi Arabia easing restrictions on foreign workers
Saudi Arabia easing restrictions on foreign workers
Watch: Kamala Harris’ first call to Biden after becoming vice-president
Watch: Kamala Harris’ first call to Biden after becoming vice-president
Biden vows to undo Trump's 'Muslim Ban' on first day
Biden vows to undo Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’ on first day
Video: How much does the US president earn each year?
Video: How much does the US president earn each year?
Joe Biden to restore Palestinian aid if elected: Kamala Harris
Joe Biden to restore Palestinian aid if elected: Kamala Harris
Pakistan makes coronavirus test mandatory for international travellers
Pakistan makes coronavirus test mandatory for international travellers
Biden elected US president: US networks
Biden elected US president: US networks
Biden win setback for Israel's Netanyahu, hope for Palestinians
Biden win setback for Israel’s Netanyahu, hope for Palestinians
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.