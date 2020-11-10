Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

Parrot saves owner from house fire in Australia

It repeatedly squawked to raise the alarm

Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Parrot saves owner from house fire in Australia

Anton Nguyen with his parrot, Eric, after fleeing his house. Photo: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORP

An Australian man survived a house fire after his pet parrot roused him from bed on late Wednesday night in Brisbane, Queensland.

Anton Nguyen, who lives alone, says he was fast asleep when his two-storey home caught fire. It took four firefighting crews over an hour to contain the fire.

Nguyen escaped unhurt with the bird and a bag.

“I heard a bang and Eric – my parrot – he started to yell so I woke up and I smelled a bit of smoke,” Nguyen said.

“I grabbed Eric, opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames… and so I took off and bolted downstairs.”

The green parrot had repeatedly squawked “Anton” to raise the alarm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services inspector said that there were smoke detectors, but the bird alerted before they could go off.

The authorities haven’t ascertained yet the cause of the fire.

Australia
 
