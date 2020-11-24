Tuesday, November 24, 2020  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Pakistan says recognition of Israel not under consideration

Supports Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Pakistan says recognition of Israel not under consideration

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Islamabad rejected on Tuesday “baseless speculation” about the possibility of its recognition of Israel.

Pakistan is among the countries that do not recognise the Jewish state.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements in this context have been clear and unequivocal, said a spokesman for its Foreign Office Tuesday.

He said PM Khan has made it clear that Pakistan cannot recognize Israel unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found.

“Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination,” the spokesman said.

“For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Israel Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Israel, Foreign Office
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shiv Sena leader wants name of Mumbai’s Karachi Bakery changed
Shiv Sena leader wants name of Mumbai’s Karachi Bakery changed
New Zealand introduce hijab to police uniform
New Zealand introduce hijab to police uniform
The women who served as Taliban's deadly duo
The women who served as Taliban’s deadly duo
Former US Army officer pleads guilty to spying for Russia
Former US Army officer pleads guilty to spying for Russia
Attempts to sabotage CPEC doomed to fail: China
Attempts to sabotage CPEC doomed to fail: China
Coronavirus 'out of control' in Gaza: hospital official
Coronavirus ‘out of control’ in Gaza: hospital official
Donald Trump Jr tests positive for COVID-19
Donald Trump Jr tests positive for COVID-19
US coronavirus death toll passes 250,000
US coronavirus death toll passes 250,000
Afghan peace talks 'close' to breaking deadlock: official
Afghan peace talks ‘close’ to breaking deadlock: official
Two blasts kill at least 14 in Afghanistan's Bamiyan city
Two blasts kill at least 14 in Afghanistan’s Bamiyan city
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.