Pakistan says recognition of Israel not under consideration

Islamabad rejected on Tuesday “baseless speculation” about the possibility of its recognition of Israel.

Pakistan is among the countries that do not recognise the Jewish state.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements in this context have been clear and unequivocal, said a spokesman for its Foreign Office Tuesday.

He said PM Khan has made it clear that Pakistan cannot recognize Israel unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found.

“Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination,” the spokesman said.

“For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State.”