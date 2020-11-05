Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
Pakistan makes coronavirus test mandatory for international travellers

22 countries exempt

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan has made it mandatory for international travellers to carry negative coronavirus test results with them from November 6.

The test results must not be older than 96 hours, according to a notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority.

However, the CAA has exempted passengers travelling from 22 countries from the requirement. These countries are Australia, China, Cuba, Estonia, Ghana, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malawi, New Zealand, Norway, Rwanda, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Togo, Turkey, Uruguay, Vietnam and Zambia.

The restriction will be in place until December 31. It comes amid a second wave of virus infections in the country.

Pakistan reported 26 deaths and 1,302 new cases of the virus Thursday.

