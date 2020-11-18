Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Global

New Zealand introduce hijab to police uniform

Zeena Ali is the first official to don it

Posted: Nov 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Photo: NEW ZEALAND POLICE/ Twitter

The New Zealand police have introduced the hijab to their official uniform and new recruit Constable Zeena Ali will be the first officer to wear it.

The spokesperson told BBC that work to design the hijab for its uniform began in late 2018 in response to a request from police staff who visited secondary schools.

The move is aimed to encourage more Muslim women to join the force and create an inclusive service that reflects the country’s diverse community.

Constable Ali was the first recruit to request it as part of her uniform and was invited to take part in the development process. She decided to join the police after the Christchurch terror attack.

“I realised more Muslim women were needed in the police, to go and support people,” Ali said.

“It feels great to be able to go out and show the New Zealand Police hijab as part of my uniform,” she added. “I think that seeing it, more Muslim women will want to join as well.”

In the UK, the London metropolitan police approved a uniform hijab in 2006 with Police Scotland following in 2016. In Australia, Maha Sukkar of the Victoria police wore a hijab in 2004.

