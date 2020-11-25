Israeli PM, UAE crown prince nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, the former’s office said on Tuesday.

According to The Hill, the leaders have been nominated for their work to normalise relations between Israel and the UAE. They were reportedly nominated by David Trimble, the former first minister of Northern Ireland who won the Prize in 1998 for his work on the Northern Ireland peace process.

The October deal between the UAE and Israel was first announced by US President Donald Trump and followed by a similar agreement between Israel and Bahrain. The deal was brokered by the US. Most Muslim majority states have boycotted Israel in solidarity with Palestine.

It recently emerged that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Netanyahu on Sunday. Though Israeli Education Minister Yoav Galant confirmed the news, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan denied it.