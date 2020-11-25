Wednesday, November 25, 2020  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Israeli PM, UAE crown prince nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

They were nominated by former laureate David Trimble

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Israeli PM, UAE crown prince nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, the former’s office said on Tuesday.

According to The Hill, the leaders have been nominated for their work to normalise relations between Israel and the UAE. They were reportedly nominated by David Trimble, the former first minister of Northern Ireland who won the Prize in 1998 for his work on the Northern Ireland peace process.

The October deal between the UAE and Israel was first announced by US President Donald Trump and followed by a similar agreement between Israel and Bahrain. The deal was brokered by the US. Most Muslim majority states have boycotted Israel in solidarity with Palestine.

It recently emerged that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Netanyahu on Sunday. Though Israeli Education Minister Yoav Galant confirmed the news, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan denied it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Israel Nobel Peace Prize uae
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shiv Sena leader wants name of Mumbai’s Karachi Bakery changed
Shiv Sena leader wants name of Mumbai’s Karachi Bakery changed
New Zealand introduce hijab to police uniform
New Zealand introduce hijab to police uniform
The women who served as Taliban's deadly duo
The women who served as Taliban’s deadly duo
Former US Army officer pleads guilty to spying for Russia
Former US Army officer pleads guilty to spying for Russia
Attempts to sabotage CPEC doomed to fail: China
Attempts to sabotage CPEC doomed to fail: China
Pakistan says recognition of Israel not under consideration
Pakistan says recognition of Israel not under consideration
Coronavirus 'out of control' in Gaza: hospital official
Coronavirus ‘out of control’ in Gaza: hospital official
Donald Trump Jr tests positive for COVID-19
Donald Trump Jr tests positive for COVID-19
US coronavirus death toll passes 250,000
US coronavirus death toll passes 250,000
Afghan peace talks 'close' to breaking deadlock: official
Afghan peace talks ‘close’ to breaking deadlock: official
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.