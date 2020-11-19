Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Fact-check: Has the UAE suspended visit visas for Pakistanis?

Here's what the information minister has to say

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020
Fact-check: Has the UAE suspended visit visas for Pakistanis?

Photo: AFP

Media reports over the last few days have suggested that the United Arab Emirates has suspended visit visas for Pakistani nationals.

Media outlets quoted officials of the Travel Agents Association of Pakistan about the suspension of the visa service but there was no confirmation from a government source.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz has now confirmed the news. “This will not affect those who already hold visit visas,” he said on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live Thursday night.

The minister confirmed that the visa service has been suspended for new Pakistani applicants.

He said many Pakistanis work in Gulf Cooperation Council member states and are a major source of remittances.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Foreign Office are both making efforts to maintain cordial ties with brotherly Muslim states, Faraz added.

