Donald Trump Jr tests positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr, US President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

BBC has reported that the 42-year-old has been quarantining at his hunting cabin since the result.

Trump Jr’s spokesperson said that he has been “completely asymptomatic so far” and following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines.

He is the second of the president’s children to test positive. Barron Trump, 14, was also infected in October, but made a swift recovery.

Trump Jr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and father had tested positive for the virus and recovered.

The president himself was hospitalised for three nights in October after the virus worsened his health. First Lady Melania Trump also had a bout of the virus.

The father-son duo has been under fire for downplaying the US coronavirus death toll. Over 260,000 deaths and 12 million known infections have been reported in the US so far.