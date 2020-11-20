Coronavirus: Pakistan to register international passengers via mobile app

Pakistan has issued fresh directives with regard to international arrivals, including the registration of passengers through an online mobile app.

The directives come amid a second wave of coronavirus infections and have already been implemented, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

Here is a summary of the criteria for inbound international passengers:

All passengers are required to install and register themselves on the Pass Track App

Countries have been categorized into categories A, B and C primarily based on epidemiological risk assessment reviewed fortnightly by the federal health ministry

Passengers returning from Category A countries don’t require COVID 19 RT-PCR tests before or after travel

Passengers returning from Category B countries have to show proof of a negative RT-PCR test, not older than 96 hours prior to the travel

Passengers returning from Category C countries have to show proof of a negative RT-PCR test and a mandatory RT-PCR test will be taken when they land in Pakistan. Additional restrictions can be imposed on them with prior notice, including mandatory quarantine upon arrival

Category A

Category A countries are Australia, South Korea, China, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Senegal, Estonia, Singapore, Ghana, Sri Lanka, Japan, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Togo, Malawi, Turkey, New Zealand, Uruguay, Norway, Vietnam, Rwanda and Zambia.

Category B

Category B includes all countries other than the ones in Category A.

Category C

So far the only country in Category C is Denmark.

The government has recommended all Pakistanis avoid unnecessary international travel due to the current level of risk for disease transmission across the world.

Strict implementation of SOPs at Karachi airport

Authorities at the Karachi airport have been ensuring strict implementation of the new directives and coronavirus SOPs.

Passengers are being screened and have to have a certificate showing they are coronavirus negative before proceeding to the international departures lounge.

Relatives coming to receive passengers can’t enter the airport premises and have to wait in their vehicles.

— With additional reporting by Ashraf Khan