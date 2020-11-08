Sunday, November 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1442
Biden vows to undo Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’ on first day

He will take office on Jan 20, 2021

Posted: Nov 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Joe Biden, the president-elect of the United States, has vowed to undo Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’ on day one of his presidency.

Trump issued Executive Order 13769, titled Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry, on January 27, 2017 banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority states from entering the US and the entry of refugees. That ban evolved and now includes 13 countries—Muslim majority or African nations.

In a video message to civil rights organization Muslim Advocates in October 2020, Biden promised to push for legislation to fight hate crime in the US. He also promised to repeal the Muslim Ban.

“As president, I’ll work with you to rip the poison of hate from our society to honour your contributions and seek your ideas. My administration will look like America with Muslim Americans serving at every level,” he said.

It was announced that Biden had secured the 270 electoral votes required for him to take the Oval Office Saturday night. Major news outlets CNN, BBC, NBC and AP called the election in his favour after it was revealed that he had taken the lead in Pennsylvania, his childhood state.

His term will begin on January 20, 2021.

