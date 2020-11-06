Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Biden gets more security as he edges toward win: report

Secret Service sends additional agents to his campaign headquarters

SAMAA
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The US Secret Service has increased its protective bubble around Joe Biden as chances increased that he will be the next US president, the Washington Post reported Friday.

The Secret Service sent an extra squad of agents to Biden’s campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware as expectations rose that the Democratic candidate would be able to declare victory over President Donald Trump as early as Friday, the Post reported.

The Secret Service, an agency under the Department of Homeland Security, is in charge or protecting the White House and senior government officials, visiting high officials, and others.

It had already deployed some agents to protect Biden around early July after he triumphed in the Democratic Party’s presidential primaries.

Related: Biden leads with 264 electoral votes in 2020 US elections

As a former vice president, Biden could have requested Secret Service protection before then, but reportedly did not.

If Biden becomes president-elect, Secret Service protection is expected to ramp up to a higher level.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with four states yet to be called.

TRUMP (214)*

Alabama (9)
Arkansas (6)
Florida (29)
Idaho (4)
Indiana (11)
Iowa (6)
Kansas (6)
Kentucky (8)
Louisiana (8)
Mississippi (6)
Missouri (10)
Montana (3)
Nebraska (4)*
North Dakota (3)
Ohio (18)
Oklahoma (7)
South Carolina (9)
South Dakota (3)
Tennessee (11)
Texas (38)
Utah (6)
West Virginia (5)
Wyoming (3)

BIDEN (264)*

Arizona (11)
California (55)
Colorado (9)
Connecticut (7)
Delaware (3)
District of Columbia (3)
Hawaii (4)
Illinois (20)
Maine (3)**
Maryland (10)
Massachusetts (11)
Minnesota (10)
Nebraska (1)*
New Hampshire (4)
New Jersey (14)
New Mexico (5)
New York (29)
Oregon (7)
Rhode Island (4)
Vermont (3)
Virginia (13)
Washington (12)
Michigan (16)
Wisconsin (10)

STATES NOT YET CALLED

Alaska
Nevada
North Carolina
Pennsylvania

