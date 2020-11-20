Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

Attempts to sabotage CPEC doomed to fail: China

Official says country supports Pakistan's action against terrorists

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Attempts to sabotage CPEC doomed to fail: China

Photo: AFP

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday that attempts to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will fail.

“Attempts that aim to sabotage CPEC are doomed to fail,” Lijian Zhao, the spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said in a tweet.

These remarks come days after the Pakistani foreign minister and the military’s spokesperson said in a press conference that Indian intelligence agencies have formed a separate cell to sabotage and disrupt CPEC projects, and the cell has been given Rs80 billion so far for this purpose.

India sabotaging CPEC, sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The top Pakistani officials had also accused India of supporting groups like the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch separatists and other militant groups.

The Chinese foreign ministry official, without referring to the remarks by the Pakistani authorities, made it clear that it supports Pakistan in its crackdown against terrorists.

“China appreciates the positive contribution by Pakistan to the international counter-terrorism cause, firmly supports Pakistan in cracking down terrorist forces,” said Zhao.

China Pakistan
 
Pakistan, CHina, CPEC, India
 

