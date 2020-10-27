Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Vietnam to evacuate half a million as Typhoon Molave approaches

Schools and beaches have been closed

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Vietnam to evacuate half a million as Typhoon Molave approaches

A fallen electric post blocks a road after tropical storm Molave hit the town of Pola, Oriental Mindoro province, Philippines on Monday. The typhoon is approaching Vietnam. Photo: AFP

Flood-ravaged Vietnam has begun evacuating more than half a million people from its central coastal region as it braces for Typhoon Molave, the fourth storm to hit the country in weeks.

Schools and beaches have been closed and many flights cancelled ahead of the severe typhoon.

It is forecast to make landfall south of Danang around 1:00 pm (0600 GMT) Wednesday, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometres (85 miles) per hour, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. 

More heavy rain is expected across the region, which has since early October suffered severe flooding and landslides that have claimed 130 lives. 

Floodwater has inundated 178,000 homes, said the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

With some houses still under water, residents are preparing for the arrival of Molave, which killed at least three people as it blew through the central Philippines.

“Molave will be one of the worst storms, with the strongest winds, of the past 20 years,” said Hoang Phuc Lam, deputy head of Vietnam’s national forecasting centre, according to state media.

More than 500,000 people will be moved to temporary accommodation, Vietnam’s Disaster Management Authority said.

Vietnam is prone to natural disasters in the rainy season between June and November, with central coastal provinces commonly worst affected.

FaceBook WhatsApp
typhoon vietnam
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Iraqi bank offers 10 million dinar loan for second marriage
Iraqi bank offers 10 million dinar loan for second marriage
NASA probe Osiris-Rex 'boops' asteroid Bennu in historic mission
NASA probe Osiris-Rex ‘boops’ asteroid Bennu in historic mission
Fury after Qatar 'forcibly examined' women at airport
Fury after Qatar ‘forcibly examined’ women at airport
11 Afghan women killed in stampede near Pakistan consulate
11 Afghan women killed in stampede near Pakistan consulate
Khashoggi fiancee sues Saudi prince in US over murder
Khashoggi fiancee sues Saudi prince in US over murder
18 killed in IS attack at Kabul education centre
18 killed in IS attack at Kabul education centre
Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78
Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78
Taliban ambush kills at least 25 Afghan security personnel
Taliban ambush kills at least 25 Afghan security personnel
Al-Qaeda leader Muhsin al-Masri killed in Afghanistan
Al-Qaeda leader Muhsin al-Masri killed in Afghanistan
Afghan road bomb kills nine civilians: officials
Afghan road bomb kills nine civilians: officials
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.