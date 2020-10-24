Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

US sees daily record of nearly 80,000 new Covid-19 cases

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
US sees daily record of nearly 80,000 new Covid-19 cases

Photo: AFP

A record of nearly 80,000 new Covid-19 infections over the course of a day were reported in the United States on Friday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Between 8:30 pm Thursday and the same time Friday, 79,963 infections were recorded, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to nearly 8.5 million in the country.

The United States had already approached the bar of 80,000 daily cases in July, largely due to new infections in southern states such as Texas and Florida, where the virus was then spreading out of control. 

The worst current outbreaks are in the north and midwest, and some 35 of the 50 states are seeing an increase in case numbers. 

The number of deaths over 24 hours has remained broadly stable since the beginning of autumn, with between 700 and 800. 

Overall, more than 223,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the country.

In absolute terms, the United States has suffered the most deaths of any country, though not in relative terms.

Mask-wearing, which a study has shown could prevent an additional 130,000 deaths if followed widely, has become embroiled in US politics in the run up to the November 3 presidential election. 

President Donald Trump, widely criticized for his management of the health crisis and who continues to downplay the severity of the virus, has promised the imminent arrival of a vaccine, which he wants to be free.

His Democratic opponent Joe Biden also pledged on Friday that the vaccine would be “free to everyone” if he wins.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus USA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Beheaded France teacher had been target of threats
Beheaded France teacher had been target of threats
71% Muslim voters oppose re-electing Trump
71% Muslim voters oppose re-electing Trump
NASA probe Osiris-Rex 'boops' asteroid Bennu in historic mission
NASA probe Osiris-Rex ‘boops’ asteroid Bennu in historic mission
Iraqi bank offers 10 million dinar loan for second marriage
Iraqi bank offers 10 million dinar loan for second marriage
11 Afghan women killed in stampede near Pakistan consulate
11 Afghan women killed in stampede near Pakistan consulate
Jacinda Ardern wins landslide in New Zealand's 'COVID election'
Jacinda Ardern wins landslide in New Zealand’s ‘COVID election’
Khashoggi fiancee sues Saudi prince in US over murder
Khashoggi fiancee sues Saudi prince in US over murder
French police target Islamist networks after teacher's beheading
French police target Islamist networks after teacher’s beheading
Taliban ambush kills at least 25 Afghan security personnel
Taliban ambush kills at least 25 Afghan security personnel
Major quake off Alaska triggers small tsunami waves
Major quake off Alaska triggers small tsunami waves
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.