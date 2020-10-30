Friday, October 30, 2020  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Turkey, Greece hit by strong earthquake off Samos island

No casualties reported yet

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Turkey, Greece hit by strong earthquake off Samos island

Photo: ANADOLU AGENCY

Greece and Turkey were hit by a strong earthquake off the Aegean island of Samos on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The tremor of up to 7.0 magnitude was felt in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Egypt, Libya, United Kingdom, and North Macedonia.

Many buildings in Turkey have been damaged too.

The quake was felt on the island of Crete and in the capital Athens too, but there were no immediate reports of victims according to local media.

“The walls of some houses have crumbled and several buildings are damaged,” the deputy mayor of Samos, Michalis Mitsios, was quoted as saying by public broadcaster ERT.

The station said people in Samos rushed into the streets after the quake struck.

“A tsunami cannot be ruled out,” said Greek seismologist Efthymis Lekkas.

Turkey and Greece both sit on fault lines and earthquakes are common

FaceBook WhatsApp
greece
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Khamenei says Macron's support for Prophet (PBUH) caricatures 'stupid act'
Khamenei says Macron’s support for Prophet (PBUH) caricatures ‘stupid act’
Woman beheaded in France's Notre-Dame Basilica
Woman beheaded in France’s Notre-Dame Basilica
Iraqi bank offers 10 million dinar loan for second marriage
Iraqi bank offers 10 million dinar loan for second marriage
Fury after Qatar 'forcibly examined' women at airport
Fury after Qatar ‘forcibly examined’ women at airport
Malaysia's Mahathir says Muslims can kill French, Twitter deletes post
Malaysia’s Mahathir says Muslims can kill French, Twitter deletes post
Saudi wounds French consulate guard in Jeddah knife attack
Saudi wounds French consulate guard in Jeddah knife attack
Vietnam to evacuate half a million as Typhoon Molave approaches
Vietnam to evacuate half a million as Typhoon Molave approaches
18 killed in IS attack at Kabul education centre
18 killed in IS attack at Kabul education centre
Turkey, Greece hit by strong earthquake off Samos island
Turkey, Greece hit by strong earthquake off Samos island
Al-Qaeda leader Muhsin al-Masri killed in Afghanistan
Al-Qaeda leader Muhsin al-Masri killed in Afghanistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.