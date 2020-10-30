Turkey, Greece hit by strong earthquake off Samos island

Greece and Turkey were hit by a strong earthquake off the Aegean island of Samos on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The tremor of up to 7.0 magnitude was felt in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Egypt, Libya, United Kingdom, and North Macedonia.

Many buildings in Turkey have been damaged too.

The quake was felt on the island of Crete and in the capital Athens too, but there were no immediate reports of victims according to local media.

“The walls of some houses have crumbled and several buildings are damaged,” the deputy mayor of Samos, Michalis Mitsios, was quoted as saying by public broadcaster ERT.

The station said people in Samos rushed into the streets after the quake struck.

“A tsunami cannot be ruled out,” said Greek seismologist Efthymis Lekkas.

Turkey and Greece both sit on fault lines and earthquakes are common